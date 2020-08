NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking building heat over the next few days. Today will be the last comfortable day with highs between 80 degrees at the shore to the middle 80s inland.

As we start the new week, temperatures will become dangerously hot for those without power. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s.

Temperatures will be getting hotter over the next few days. It will be important for those without power to find ways to stay cool. https://t.co/NgqPAQPXnT #NBCCT @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/y8xPfqPFdc — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 8, 2020

The heat is expected to last for much of the week with high temperatures remaining near 90.

