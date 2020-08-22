Another Heat Wave Likely

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists are expecting hot temperatures to return for the next several days.

We're back to the 90's as we squeeze out the last weekends of August. #NBCCT @nbcconnecticut https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/kETo0RKjGd — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 22, 2020

High temperatures on Friday reached 91 degrees at Windsor Locks. High temperatures today and the next several days are expected to be 90 degrees or higher. If we reach three 90 degree days or more we will officially have another heatwave.

The humidity will be noticeably higher for the weekend into next week. A strong cold front will bring showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday. Cooler more refreshing air is expected by the middle of next week.

You can track any showers on our interactive radar.