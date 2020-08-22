first alert weather

Another Heat Wave Likely

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists are expecting hot temperatures to return for the next several days.

High temperatures on Friday reached 91 degrees at Windsor Locks. High temperatures today and the next several days are expected to be 90 degrees or higher. If we reach three 90 degree days or more we will officially have another heatwave.

The humidity will be noticeably higher for the weekend into next week. A strong cold front will bring showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday. Cooler more refreshing air is expected by the middle of next week.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 7 mins ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

You can track any showers on our interactive radar.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us