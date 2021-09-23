first alert weather

Another Humid Day, Storms Possible Tonight

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Thursday will feature a chance of showers throughout the day with the possibility of some stronger thunderstorms moving in Thursday night.

The showers during the day will be widely scattered with high humidity making the air uncomfortable.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A line of thunderstorms will approach Connecticut after the sun goes down and could move into the state sometime after 10 p.m.

The storms could produce heavy rainfall. Some areas could see as much as 3" of rain.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 21 mins ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

Thunderstorms could continue into Friday morning. The greatest chance for those storms will be before 10 a.m.

The weekend looks brighter.

Get the full forecast here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherconnecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us