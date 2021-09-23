Another Humid Day, Storms Possible Tonight

Thursday will feature a chance of showers throughout the day with the possibility of some stronger thunderstorms moving in Thursday night.

The showers during the day will be widely scattered with high humidity making the air uncomfortable.

A line of thunderstorms will approach Connecticut after the sun goes down and could move into the state sometime after 10 p.m.

The storms could produce heavy rainfall. Some areas could see as much as 3" of rain.

Thunderstorms could continue into Friday morning. The greatest chance for those storms will be before 10 a.m.

The weekend looks brighter.

