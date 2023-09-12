Another round of storms Wednesday, flood watch issued

A round of storms is expected to move into Connecticut and a flood watch has been issued for the entire state for Wednesday.

It'll be another humid day so heavy rain is expected for some across New England and New York.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected for the middle of the week.

Some storms could be strong to possibly severe - a level 1 out of 5 risk is in place for most of the state.

Strong winds and the low possibility of a tornado are the biggest concerns.

The main window for the stronger storms will be late morning into midday. Some showers and storms are still possible into the afternoon.