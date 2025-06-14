Another soggy Saturday on tap, drier Father's Day

This Father's Day weekend is starting soggy as scattered rain showers push across the state.

The rain won't be heavy today, but will be a nuisance after several wet weekends in a row.

Rain showers will be most likely during the first half of the day, ending later this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be cool for mid-June, only reaching to around 60 to 65 degrees, when typically we are between 75 to 80 degrees.

Father's Day will be far nicer, as some sunnier breaks poke through the clouds and gradually raise temperatures to the low 70s.

Father's Day will be much drier, too.

The big weather story this week will be warmer and muggier weather moving into Connecticut, just in time for the official first day of summer on Friday!

