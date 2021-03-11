first alert weather

Another Warm, Beautiful Day Ahead

Taste of Summer

It's not quite summer yet, but the temperatures will give you a summer-like feel!

After a slightly cooler day yesterday, temperatures jump back up into the 60s to about 70.

Lots of sun, gusty winds and highs in the 60s statewide.

The shoreline will be cooler with the highs rounding out in the high 50s.

A few showers overnight, then they clear up.

Friday will also be warm with highs in the upper 60s inland. It will be breezier as a front moves through.

By the weekend, it'll be much cooler with highs in the 40s.

