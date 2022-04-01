April Showers Begin

Rain showers will be on-and-off Friday morning and some sunny breaks will develop.

Some more isolated rain showers will move through this afternoon

The high-temperature Friday will be around 54 degrees inland and 55 at the shoreline.

Saturday will be nice and fair.

Sunday looks unsettled with cooler temperatures, scattered showers and maybe a few wet snowflakes in the northwest hills, but nothing big.

Monday will be fair.

