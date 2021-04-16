April Snow Falling in Parts of Connecticut

People in parts of Connecticut were waking up to some April snow Friday morning.

Heavy rain began changing over to snow in northen Connectiuct late Thursday night.

NBC Connecticut

By Friday morning, snow was coating grassy surfaces in areas of Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties.

Roads are mostly wet and the snow was not expected to cause any real problems for drivers, though Union schools delayed opening by two hours Friday morning.

The storm is expected to pull away midday Friday. Temperatures will be well below normal, in the 40s. Any snow that has fallen will quickly melt away throughout the day.