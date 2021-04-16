first alert weather

April Snow Falling in Parts of Connecticut

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

People in parts of Connecticut were waking up to some April snow Friday morning.

Heavy rain began changing over to snow in northen Connectiuct late Thursday night.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
NBC Connecticut

By Friday morning, snow was coating grassy surfaces in areas of Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 22 mins ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

Roads are mostly wet and the snow was not expected to cause any real problems for drivers, though Union schools delayed opening by two hours Friday morning.

You can see any additional school delays here.

The storm is expected to pull away midday Friday. Temperatures will be well below normal, in the 40s. Any snow that has fallen will quickly melt away throughout the day.

This article tagged under:

first alert weathersnowapril snow
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us