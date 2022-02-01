Areas of Icy Spots This Morning, Watching Potential for a Winter Storm Friday

Temperatures will get to around 35 degrees Tuesday, there are areas of icy spots this morning and the NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are watching the potential for a winter storm Friday.

Another morning where the virtually invisible hazard is showing up. BLACK ICE forming on elevated highways in some of our valley locations. #NBCCT — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) February 1, 2022

Sunshine this morning will mix with clouds.

The high temperature on Wednesday will reach 44 degrees and there will be clouds.

Rain showers move in Thursday and temperatures will be in the 40s.

After the warming trend, we're seeing signals that the cold makes a comeback, but as the cold moves in, we may have to deal with an area of low pressure meeting up with the cold.

A chance for a wintry mix on Friday looks possible. Check back for updates and get more details on our weather blog here.