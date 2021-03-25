first alert weather

Beautiful Day Ahead, Temps Soar into 70s

Summer, is that you?

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A morning fog, drizzle and showers will make it a damp start Thursday morning, but it will clear out and give way to warm temperatures and sunny skies.   

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting some soaring temperatures today. 40s and 50s during the morning hours, 60s and 70s later today.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another chance of showers and thunder could be possible tonight.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 1 hour ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

Partial clearing Friday afternoon with gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s tomorrow statewide.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend, highs around 60.

There's another chance of rain on Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us