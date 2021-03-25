Beautiful Day Ahead, Temps Soar into 70s

A morning fog, drizzle and showers will make it a damp start Thursday morning, but it will clear out and give way to warm temperatures and sunny skies.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting some soaring temperatures today. 40s and 50s during the morning hours, 60s and 70s later today.

Another chance of showers and thunder could be possible tonight.

Partial clearing Friday afternoon with gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s tomorrow statewide.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend, highs around 60.

There's another chance of rain on Sunday.

