Beautiful First Weekend of Fall, Tracking Showers Tonight

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The cold front that brought us heavy rain on Friday continues to be stalled just to our east. While the front is far enough east to provide for a nice sunny day today, a renewed chance of rain arrives tonight.

Clouds will increase this evening and showers are expected to arrive close to and just after midnight. Most of the rain looks to be centered along the I-91 corridor and points east.

The rain will wrap up by sunrise on Sunday and a return to sunshine is expected for the remainder of tomorrow.

High temperatures appear seasonable over the next few days with high temperatures in the low 70s. Cooler 60s look to arrive by the middle of next week.

