Beautiful start to the new workweek with highs in the 60s

We have a beautiful start to the new workweek with highs in the 60s expected on Monday.

Sunshine will mix with clouds in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the 60s.

Clouds will increase in the evening. Showers are possible after midnight.

Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm are likely on Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

For Wednesday, it will be breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday and Friday are fair with highs between 55 to 63.

