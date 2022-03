Today will be sunny with high temperatures between 55 and 60, which is milder than normal.

The fair weather will continue on Tuesday, with cooler temperatures that reach 50 to 55.

By Wednesday, the clouds and rain will develop later in the day. It will be mainly raining for most, but there could be a bit of a wintry mix in the hills.

We will have more rain on Thursday and on-and-off showers Friday.

Looking ahead, the weekend should be OK.