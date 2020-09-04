Beautiful Weather for Labor Day Weekend

The weather will be beautiful for the long Labor Day weekend.

Early clouds and humidity will give way to nice warm, dry weather today. It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 80s and a drop in humidity this afternoon.

The weekend looks amazing with warm, sunny days that are not hot; cool, crisp nights; and no precipitation.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 80.

Labor Day should be very nice.

The pattern changes a bit next week with an increased chance of rain and thunder and the tropics take a breather.