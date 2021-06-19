first alert weather

Beautiful Weather Working in for Father's Day

Showers are moving out and sunny skies will work into the state for Sunday.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms moved through the state on Saturday. Most of the state saw around a half inch of rain while parts of northern New London County picked up 1 to 2 inches.

Beautiful weather will work into the state for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Inland temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s while temperatures along the shoreline will rise into the low to middle 80s.

Weather

first alert forecast 6 hours ago

Evening Forecast for June 19, 2021

first alert weather 17 hours ago

Early Morning Forecast for June 19, 2021

The warm weather continues into Monday with inland highs once again near 90 degrees.

We will have to watch for a thunderstorm or two as we head into Monday night and Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherforecastconnecticut weatherfirst alertfathers day
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us