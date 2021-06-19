Beautiful Weather Working in for Father's Day

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms moved through the state on Saturday. Most of the state saw around a half inch of rain while parts of northern New London County picked up 1 to 2 inches.

Beautiful weather will work into the state for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Inland temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s while temperatures along the shoreline will rise into the low to middle 80s.

The warm weather continues into Monday with inland highs once again near 90 degrees.

We will have to watch for a thunderstorm or two as we head into Monday night and Tuesday.