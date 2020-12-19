first alert weather

Bitter Cold to Start the Weekend

Some of the coldest morning lows since last winter

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Temperatures managed to go below zero in some towns this morning. A mixture of cold high pressure, clear skies, light winds, and new snow pack helped to allow temperatures to drop.

For the weekend, temperatures will rebound into the 30s. Clouds will increase today and will likely stick around through Sunday.

While most of the state will remain dry, there is the possibility of a few rain or snow showers on Sunday.

Much of next week remains quiet expect for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A strong cold front will bring rain, wind and milder temperatures.

This article tagged under:

