Bitter cold wind chills to start the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

The coldest air of the year is settling into the state for the weekend.

Along with the cold air, the wind will make it feel colder, especially today. In fact, wind chills may remain below zero for some of the hill towns for most of the day.

Along with the bitter wind chills, clouds will persist for most of the day with the chance of a late day/evening flurry.

While the cold air continues on Sunday, there will be more sunshine and less wind. Temperatures are expected to moderate through the 20s along with the brighter skies.

