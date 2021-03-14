Bitter Wind Chills Arrive This Afternoon, Tonight

A strong cold front moving in this afternoon will bring another round of wind. Gusts to 50 mph are possible along with a rain or snow shower as the front passes.

By Monday morning, bitterly cold wind chills will be felt across the state. Wind chills or "feels-like" temperatures will be in the single digits above and below zero..

Ouch! This will sting. Wind chill values will be close to and even below by tomorrow morning. Forecast details: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/Xg0m2toELM — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) March 14, 2021

The average high temperature for this time of the year is normally in the upper 40's. The forecast high temperatures for Monday is for upper 20's to the lower 30's.

Somewhat milder air arrives by Wednesday, St. Patrick's Day.