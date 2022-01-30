first alert weather

Bitter Wind Chills, Sunshine to End the Weekend

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

If you're planning on cleaning up after yesterday's blizzard, cold temperatures and bitter wind chills will start the day today.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the teens in the hills to 20s elsewhere. As the storm continues to pull away, the wind will tend to relax during this afternoon.

The start of the work week on Monday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s. By the middle of the week, we could reach 50 degrees.

Local

UConn Huskies 10 hours ago

Cole Leads No. 20 UConn to 57-50 Win Over DePaul

west haven 12 hours ago

West Haven Police Investigate Fake Public Works Post

For updated snow totals from the Saturday blizzard and the outlook on the forecast for the week ahead, check out our weather blog.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us