Bitter Wind Chills to Start Christmas Weekend

The large storm that brought rain, damaging wind and coastal flooding leaves behind wind and bitter cold temperatures for this weekend.

I cannot remember the last time I've seen numbers like these. Incredible. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/QFimWEvpfd — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 24, 2022

While we expect lots of sunshine, we will continue to see winds gusting up to and over 20 mph at times. That wind, combined with air temperatures in the teens, will keep wind chills in the single digits above and below zero.

The wind gusts will continue to diminish through the weekend and the cold will ease as we head into Christmas Day.

Temperatures will continue to moderate for the final week of 2022 with no big storms in the extended forecast.