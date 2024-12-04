Tracking snow for parts of the state tonight and tomorrow

After parts of Connecticut saw snow squalls Tuesday night, we are in for some more wintry weather tonight and into Thursday.

The day will have a cold start with highs in the teens and 20s again.

Sunshine will turn to clouds during the day. Highs will be around 40.

Winds will increase in the afternoon.

Snow will start after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures around or above freezing will make it hard to accumulate.

About an inch to two inches is expected inland with about two to four inches in the hills near the Massachusetts border.

The snow will continue overnight and will end after 7 a.m. on Thursday.

It will be very windy Thursday and Friday with gusts over 40 mph. A wind advisory is issued for Thursday and Thursday night.