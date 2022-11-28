first alert weather

Breezy and Mild Weather to Start the Week

By Darren Sweeney

Mild weather will continue today with high temperatures near 50 degrees to start the new week.

The average high temperature for this time of the year should be in the middle to upper 40s.

A breeze will continue out of the west between 10 and 20 mph through the day. Somewhat cooler air will arrive for Tuesday with highs dropping into the middle to upper 40s.

The next storm will bring rain and wind to the state on Wednesday.

