Bright and sunny today, tracking a possible snowstorm for this weekend

We have a bright and sunny day on tap for Tuesday and our NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a possible snowstorm for this weekend.

Tuesday will have a cold start with a seasonable finish. Highs will be around 40.

It will be chilly at night with lows in the 20s.

Wednesday looks fair with highs between 40 and 45.

Clouds will increase on Thursday. A storm will head to the south of us and will likely miss us.

Friday and Saturday are fair with highs in the mid-30s.

A snowstorm is possible on Sunday. With it being several days away, it's too early to know the timing or how much snow we could expect.

Our StormTracker meteorologists are keeping an eye on the storm and will continue to update details as it gets closer.

