Bright sun and chilly weather are in store for today through the weekend.

This morning featured some cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

The coldest weather will arrive on Saturday morning with many inland communities waking up to temperatures in the middle to upper 20s.

It'll be slightly milder next week. There is no storms in sight for the state until next week.

The next chance for a shower is in seven days.