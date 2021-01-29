Brutal Wind Chills Today

Temperatures have dropped and wind chills could hit -15 degrees this morning.

Because of the cold, Hamden Public Schools have a remote learning day.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng said it’s a challenge to heat the buildings because they are pulling in more fresh air to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Brutal! NOt every @wunderground home weather station nails the "feels-like" temperatures, the ones that do show the rough condition out there this AM. This is NW CT, but it's tough everywhere. #NBCCT #windchilladvisory pic.twitter.com/VN4hV68QNv — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) January 29, 2021

Wind chill advisories have been issued y has been issued and Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the severe cold weather protocol through Sunday because of the cold. Anyone in need of shelter should call 211.

As wind chill factors are expected to dip into the single digits or lower over the coming days, I'm directing Connecticut's Severe Cold Weather Protocol to be activated from Thursday through Sunday.



If you know anyone in need of shelter, call 2-1-1.



🔗https://t.co/prjx9rw2Kd pic.twitter.com/86R8mPyPfr — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 26, 2021

High temperatures today will be between 15 and 20, but the "feels like" temperature will range from -10 to -20 for much of inland Connecticut early this morning.

It is important to cover your fingers, nose, toes and ears if you’re spending time outside, according to Doctor Anuj Vohra, the chair and medical director of emergency services for the northwest region of Hartford HealthCare.

Residents across Connecticut are preparing for an arctic blast of cold weather

“Wear hats and scarves, make sure they stay hydrated if they’re out and about and just keep in mind the black ice. During this time we see a lot of visits to the emergency department for falls and, unfortunately, hip fractures are pretty predominant, especially in patients over the age of 60,” said Vohra.

If you are not dressed appropriately, it can lead to hypothermia. If you get wet, get to warmth immediately.

“Being wet with the cold leads to frostbite much faster than dry and it’s important that once they are say walking through the snow in your sneakers and you feel that your feet or your socks are wet, should you continue in that condition, it could lead to some really significant infections on top of frostbite,” Vohra said.

The frigid temperatures can also affect your car’s battery and tire pressure.

“It’s really important that folks go out today, like right now and start their car, maybe take it for a drive for 15 or 20 minutes or so if they haven’t done so in the last few days. Your battery can drain very quickly under these circumstances,” said Amy Parmenter, a spokesperson for AAA.

Also, look at the inside of your driver's side door to see the correct tire pressure for cold weather and make sure to adjust your tires accordingly to avoid a flat.

“With this arctic blast coming in we anticipate our call volume ramping up significantly,” Parmenter said.

A potential winter storm might impact us Monday and Tuesday.

Track the cold in your First Alert Forecast here.