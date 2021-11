After yesterday's severe weather, cooler and calmer weather settles in for the rest of the weekend.

Cooler air on the backside of yesterday's cold front will keep temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees today.

A weak disturbance will move through the northeast today and that will bring clouds and a late evening rain or snow shower.

The average high temperature for this time of the year averages in the low 50s. We expect upper 40s to low 50s through Tuesday.

