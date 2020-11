We have a chance for rain later today as temperatures continue being near record high.

Highs today will be in the low 70s. Showers will move in later this afternoon and there will be periods of rain tonight.

The chances for rain continue for the rest of the work week with widely scattered showers tomorrow, tomorrow night and Friday.

Temperatures are going to begin to cool off as the week goes on with highs expected in the 60s tomorrow and 50s on Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.