Chance for severe thunderstorms in parts of Connecticut on Saturday

We'll have to keep an eye to the sky this weekend with the chance of severe thunderstorms in a few towns.

On Saturday, western and northern Connecticut could see a few isolated severe thunderstorms, some carrying small hail and very strong winds, in the afternoon and evening hours.

The Litchfield Hills will have the highest chance of experiencing a few of these thunderstorms.

The rain will be most likely between 3 and 10 p.m. Saturday, some of it heavy at times.

Towns in eastern and southern Connecticut are expected to stay much drier, though much cooler in the 60s.

Inland towns will reach the low 80s, fueling these anticipated thunderstorms.

Sunday will be cloudier and cooler, with another chance of afternoon rain showers, though not as intense.

Overall the weekend is looking good, just watch out for a few of these storms.

