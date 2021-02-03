Some School Delays, Remote Learning Today; Weekend Storm Possible

The worst of this week's storm is behind us, but we are still feeling the impact with some areas of light snow that will likely put down a coating of snow in spots. On Wednesday, there are some school delays while others have remote learning.

There is a chance of a possible storm this weekend, but it might be further south and miss Connecticut completely.

**Slick Roads This Morning** Periods of light snow and freezing drizzle out there this morning. Slow your speeds down! #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/qWxtouBxRz — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) February 3, 2021

Little burst of snow....untreated surfaces will be snow covered and slippery. #slowdown pic.twitter.com/Hk7TggWhJW — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) February 3, 2021

There will be lots of clouds today with a breeze up to 20 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the low-30s.

Any slick spots will be taken care of with treatments and temperatures will inch above freezing as the day continues.

We'll have sunny skies tomorrow.

Rain is likely on Friday, starting as some snow and ice.

Saturday looks fair.

There is a chance of a possible storm to come our way on Sunday, but it might miss us completely and be to the south.

