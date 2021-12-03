Chilly and Sunny Today After Windy Night

It will be a chilly morning, but winds relax after some wild weather overnight. Wind gusts Thursday night were near 50 miles per hour and there was also thunder, lightning, snow and rain.

There will be plenty of sunshine today and over the weekend.

Temperatures today will be in the 20s in the early morning and low-40s in the afternoon.

Winds today will be between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Monday looks wet, wild and windy, with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s and we will have squally rain.

It will be chilly on Tuesday and there is a snow/rain threat on Wednesday of next week.

