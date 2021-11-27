Chilly Today with Snow Showers Late Tonight

Some communities in northwest and northeast Connecticut woke up to a fresh coating of snow. The most snow fell in Stafford Springs where 3 inches of snow accumulated.

Winds will continue to be quite breezy as we head throughout the day, which will result in chilly wind chill values. Wind chill values throughout the day will remain in the upper 20s and 30s.

Skies will remain mainly sunny today though changes are on the way for later tonight. After midnight, an Alberta Clipper will move through the region bringing with it flurries and scattered snow showers. We're not forecasting much in the way of accumulations, however, a coating is certainly possible.

The cold weather continues into Monday before temperatures moderate in the mid 40s and near 50 by the middle and end of the workweek.

