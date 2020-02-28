Chilly Weekend Followed by Warm-Up Next Week

There will be a lot of sunshine around on Friday but with some chilly temperatures and some wind.

The wind will relax later Friday and lead us into what will be a nice, but cold weekend. Expect temperatures on Saturday to remain in the 30s.

A cold front will move through Connecticut on Saturday, bringing some clouds and some flurries are possible during the day.

Sunday will be full of sunshine and a bit warmer, with temperatures around 40 degrees.

Those temperatures will climb into the lower 50s on Monday and to near 60 degrees by the middle of the week.

With the warmer temperatures will come some rain on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.