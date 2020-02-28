first alert weather

Chilly Weekend Followed by Warm-Up Next Week

NBCUniversal, Inc.

There will be a lot of sunshine around on Friday but with some chilly temperatures and some wind.

The wind will relax later Friday and lead us into what will be a nice, but cold weekend. Expect temperatures on Saturday to remain in the 30s.

A cold front will move through Connecticut on Saturday, bringing some clouds and some flurries are possible during the day.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 51 mins ago

Today’s Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

Sunday will be full of sunshine and a bit warmer, with temperatures around 40 degrees.

Those temperatures will climb into the lower 50s on Monday and to near 60 degrees by the middle of the week.

With the warmer temperatures will come some rain on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us