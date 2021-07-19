Clean-up Continues in Northeastern CT After Weekend Flooding

Intense rain left parts of northeastern CT under water this weekend. Clean-up continued across the region Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Public works crews in Ashford repaired a bridge on Cushman Road that was washed out by a raging brook. According to the town's first selectman, Cushman Road, along with all other Ashford roads impacted by the storm, are now reopen.

June Norcross Webster Scout Reservation in Ashford will welcome 300 campers to their campsite Tuesday after suffering extensive storm and flood damage. The campers were expected Sunday, but had to be delayed because of the damage.

Volunteers were at the camp Sunday and Monday, making repairs so that the camp is safe for the scouts.

“Rebuilding roads, rebuilding trails, cleaning up beachfronts," explained Jonathan Arpin, one of the many volunteers who were on site to help.

Arpin said his children used to attend the camp. He wanted to make sure that other children could experience a week on-site.

In Eastford, Peppertree Campgrounds also sustained a lot of damage. The campground runs along the Natchaug River. The river overtopped its banks and overwhelmed the camp with about four feet of water.

Valerie Read was not able to make it to the campground in time. Water got inside of her RV and now the engine won't start.

"Very stressful," said Read. "The site was completely covered and fast moving water."

The owner of the campground said they hope to fully reopen by next weekend.

“We are just rebuilding, cleaning up, and fixing up the mess," said Phil Cotnoir, owner of Peppertree.