Clear, But Cold Days Ahead

We're looking at a much quieter day after Thursday's nor'easter dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of Connecticut.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting some clear and very chilly days ahead.

Today, the clouds will give way to some sunshine with highs around 32.

Those hitting the road today should use caution because there are still plenty of slick spots on the roads.

Take it easy this morning. Roads are still quite slick in spots.

Overnight temperatures drop, significantly! Lows will be 0 to 10 degrees.

Sunny and chilly Saturday. Clouds and some light rain or snow showers possible for Sunday.

Next week looks quiet, until Christmas Eve.