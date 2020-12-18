first alert weather

Clear, But Cold Days Ahead

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're looking at a much quieter day after Thursday's nor'easter dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of Connecticut.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting some clear and very chilly days ahead.

Today, the clouds will give way to some sunshine with highs around 32.

Those hitting the road today should use caution because there are still plenty of slick spots on the roads.

Overnight temperatures drop, significantly! Lows will be 0 to 10 degrees.

Sunny and chilly Saturday. Clouds and some light rain or snow showers possible for Sunday.

Weather Stories

first alert weather Jan 26

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

Next week looks quiet, until Christmas Eve.

This article tagged under:

first alert weathernor'easter
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us