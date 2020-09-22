first alert weather

Clear, Crisp Chill to Start Fall Season

Chilly, but lots of sunshine today!

The first day of Fall is here and it definitely feels like it!

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a chilly start to Tuesday morning, but temps see a bit of a rise as the day goes on. Lots of sunshine today!

Milder temps move in this afternoon to finish with highs around 70.

Today's Forecast

Gusty winds will move through the state for parts of Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to Hurricane Teddy, gusts to 30 mph possible.

There's an elevated fire risk because of the dry weather, drought conditions, and wind.

Warmer weather develops tomorrow and Thursday, highs approach 80.

