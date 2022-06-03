Clearing Skies for Friday Evening and the Weekend

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking scattered rain showers moving across the state Friday morning.

Showers will move out of the state with gradual clearing as we head into the afternoon.

Beautiful weather will work into Connecticut later this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s in the Hartford area and low- to middle-70s along the water.

The pleasant weather will continue through the weekend with mostly sunny skies expected and highs in the middle- to upper-70s.

