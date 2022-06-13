Clearing Skies & Warm Weather on Tap

Overnight storms brought periods of heavy rain to the state. Parts of the state experienced over 2 inches of rain which resulted in some isolated flooding issues.
Skies and clearing and conditions will continue to improve as we head into the afternoon.
Today will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the low to middle 80s.
Warm weather will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs once again expected in the low to middle 80s.
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.