first alert weather

Clearing Skies with Seasonable Temperatures on Tap

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking clearing skies for your Sunday.

Clouds will push to the east as we head into Sunday afternoon. Temperatures today will climb into the low to middle 60s for much in inland Connecticut.

A warm front draped just to the west of Connecticut will prevent temperatures from rising much past the middle 60s. Areas of Pennsylvania and Upstate New York could see temperatures reach in the middle 70s to low 80s today.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While the skies will clear this afternoon, the clouds will increase once again as we head into Monday morning.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday with cloudy skies and on and off rain showers.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherconnecticut weatherfirst alertwarm weatherClearing Skies
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us