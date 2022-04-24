Clearing Skies with Seasonable Temperatures on Tap

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking clearing skies for your Sunday.

Clouds will push to the east as we head into Sunday afternoon. Temperatures today will climb into the low to middle 60s for much in inland Connecticut.

A warm front draped just to the west of Connecticut will prevent temperatures from rising much past the middle 60s. Areas of Pennsylvania and Upstate New York could see temperatures reach in the middle 70s to low 80s today.

Summerlike warmth just off to our west. Sunshine will prevail here in CT by the afternoon. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/BLIACTTDCU — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) April 24, 2022

While the skies will clear this afternoon, the clouds will increase once again as we head into Monday morning.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday with cloudy skies and on and off rain showers.

