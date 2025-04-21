StormTracker

Cloudier and seasonal Monday before showers tonight

By Alexis Clemons

High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s this afternoon with calmer winds out of the south.

Partly sunny skies are expected this morning, but it will be cloudier this afternoon ahead of the chance for a few rain showers.

Scattered showers are possible closer to midnight and through the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Rain should clear before the sun rises tomorrow, but Earth Day could begin with patchy fog.

High temperatures will be in the 70s across the entire state for Tuesday.

