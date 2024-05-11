Clouds and a few showers likely this weekend

Weak systems nearby this weekend will feature cooler temperatures, clouds, along with a few scattered showers on Sunday.

Today will feature sunshine followed by clouds for the afternoon. There is the possibility of a pop up sprinkle, but most of the state remains dry. Temperatures will end up a few degrees below average.

By Sunday, an upper level area of low pressure will swing through the northeast and bring clouds and a few scattered showers. Most of the showers look to be centered on the first half of the day.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 71 degrees. The high temperatures tomorrow will be close to ten degrees cooler than the average.

