first alert weather

Clouds and a Few Showers Today

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A slow moving cold front will bring clouds and a few scattered afternoon and evening showers today.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

With the clouds and showers expected, high temperatures will stay into the low 70s.

High pressure will move back in to end the long holiday weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies for Labor Day Monday with highs between 75 and 80 degrees.

We will continue to dry out over the next several days. Besides a few showers today and Wednesday, most of the extended forecast will feature dry and seasonable weather.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 9 hours ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us