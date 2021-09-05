Clouds and a Few Showers Today

A slow moving cold front will bring clouds and a few scattered afternoon and evening showers today.

With the clouds and showers expected, high temperatures will stay into the low 70s.

Today, as expected, will features clouds and a few scattered showers. We're back to full sunshine for Labor Day Monday. Forecast: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/aR12MMDKDa — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) September 5, 2021

High pressure will move back in to end the long holiday weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies for Labor Day Monday with highs between 75 and 80 degrees.

We will continue to dry out over the next several days. Besides a few showers today and Wednesday, most of the extended forecast will feature dry and seasonable weather.

