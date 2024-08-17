Clouds and a rising chance of showers for the weekend

An approaching area of low pressure will bring changes for the weekend.

Dry air will provide for a dry start to the weekend. Clouds will mix with sunshine for the day today and shower chances remain on the low side.

Despite some sunshine mixing in during the afternoon, wildfire smoke will continue to filter the afternoon sunshine.

By Sunday, clouds will thicken and we can expect both morning and afternoon scattered showers. Despite the shower chances, tomorrow is not expected to be a washout.

Showers and storm chances will continue through Monday and Tuesday as a slow moving cold front approaches the state.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.