Clouds and Humidity to Start the Weekend; Heat Wave Likely This Coming Week

Clouds will begin this weekend and linger into much of Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Despite the clouds, rising humidity will help to make it start feeling uncomfortable. The heat wave will not begin until Sunday or Monday.
Sunday's high temperatures will come close to 90 with some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Monday into next week will feature highs well into the 90s.
A four to five day heatwave is looking likely as we head into next week. Showers and storms will likely break the heatwave toward the end of the week.