Clouds and Showers Move in Today

An area of low pressure approaches the state today with rounds of showers for this afternoon.

While we don't expect anything heavy, most of the afternoon will feature clouds, cooler temperatures and on and off light rain. Most towns will only pick up between .10" to .25" of rain.

Most of the rain will wrap up during this evening. Along with the rain, a wind off of the ocean will hold temps in the upper 40s for most of the state. The average high temperature for this time of the year is approaching the mid 50s.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures return for Monday and Tuesday before another round of rain moves in toward midweek.