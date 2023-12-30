Clouds and showers to start last weekend of 2023

Today will mark day number 7 of clouds and showers across the state. In fact, the month of December has brought more than 8" of rain. That puts 2023 as the third wettest on record.

More clouds and showers today will signal a pattern change moving in. A front will finally push through and clear out the cloudy pattern that has been in place.

A clearing trend will take place this evening and overnight tonight. A return to sunshine is expected for Sunday, the final day of the year.

Quiet weather is expected for all first night activities.