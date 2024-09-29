StormTracker

Clouds continue with some sunshine developing by Monday

By Darren Sweeney

The remnants of Helene remain well to our south and west with high pressure to our north. The set up continues to support mostly cloudy skies heading into the end of the weekend.

While isolated showers can't be ruled out early in the day today, the trend will be for drier air to take over heading through today and into Monday.

By Monday, high pressure will bring at least partial sunshine to the state with highs back into the lower to even middle 70s.

The quiet and dry weather pattern looks to continue through most of next week. One rain chance will arrive on Wednesday with a cold front. Scattered showers look likely as the front falls apart.

