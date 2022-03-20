Clouds, Scattered Shower for the Start of Spring Sunday

Spring arrives today at 11:33 a.m. The weather for the first day of spring will be changeable. We'll see some sun to start the day with clouds to finish.

A weak disturbance will move through the northeast today and it brings another frontal boundary through the state. That means an increase in clouds and a scattered shower by late day or evening.

We go from clouds/fog.. to a little late AM sun, back to clouds this afternoon. A spot shower is possible later PM. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/DqaYNtNGXn — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) March 20, 2022

The first couple of days of spring will feature temperatures and highs above average. The average high temperatures for the next few days should be close to 50 degrees. We'll top out in the lower to middle 50s.

The next chance for rain arrives by the middle of the week.

