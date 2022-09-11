Clouds, Scattered Showers End the Weekend, Start the Week

The dry, sunny weather that began the weekend will be replaced by clouds and a few scattered showers today.

A warm front will slowly approach southern New England over the next 24 hours. With that, mostly cloudy skies will prevail for today along with a few scattered showers.

Overnight tonight, more widespread showers overspread the state and possibly a thunderstorm.

Humidity takes over for Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers. The best chance for thunderstorms and downpours will be with a cold front on Tuesday.

Midweek and beyond features high pressure with cooler overnight lows. In fact, the end of the week will likely feature some of the coolest morning lows we have seen since the spring.