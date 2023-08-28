Clouds, sun and temps in 70s Monday

We will have lots of clouds, mixed with some sun on Monday and it will be a bit humid, but not terrible.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and Tuesday will be a repeat of today.

Rain showers and downpours will develop tomorrow night and Wednesday and it will clear for Thursday and beyond.

The tropics are busy with the first major hurricane of the year with Franklin, while Idalia will grow today and possibly become a major hurricane along the west coast of Florida.

