Clouds & Warm Temperatures for the Weekend

The first full weekend of August will feature a warming trend, but there will be a lot of cloud cover for both weekend days.

Today will feature clouds and sunshine mixed and many towns away from the shoreline will come close to 90 degrees.

It's a very warm Saturday but we'll also deal with intervals of clouds at times. Even more clouds are expected Sunday. Full forecast: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/TLqIsJOJrM — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 7, 2021

On Sunday, a weak area of low pressure will be centered off of the New Jersey coast. This weak storm will help to keep clouds in place for a good portion of Sunday. A widely scattered shower cannot be ruled out as well.

Warmer temperatures and a more typical summer pattern returns for a good portion of next week.

We will be warming up over the next few days.. the Bermuda high influences our weather for much of next week. Full forecast: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/ne37o8P61E — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 7, 2021

Humidity will also be climbing toward midweek which also increases the afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances.