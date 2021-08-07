first alert weather

Clouds & Warm Temperatures for the Weekend

The first full weekend of August will feature a warming trend, but there will be a lot of cloud cover for both weekend days.

Today will feature clouds and sunshine mixed and many towns away from the shoreline will come close to 90 degrees.

On Sunday, a weak area of low pressure will be centered off of the New Jersey coast. This weak storm will help to keep clouds in place for a good portion of Sunday. A widely scattered shower cannot be ruled out as well.

Warmer temperatures and a more typical summer pattern returns for a good portion of next week.

Humidity will also be climbing toward midweek which also increases the afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances.

